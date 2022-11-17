ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes.

She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to lead Monterey County.

We spoke to Tina before the election about her plans for Monterey County.

