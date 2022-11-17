Read full article on original website
Related
Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says
(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days. There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
What You Need to Know About Ozempic: the Diabetes Drug Fueling Hollywood’s Harmful Weight-Loss Obsession
“Oh, oh, oh, Ozempic,” croon the voices in an oft-aired commercial for the Type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic by Novo Nordisk. The jingle is sung to the tune of “Magic” by the 1970s band Pilot—which is fitting: With its reported ability to cause rapid weight loss as a side effect to blood-sugar management, the drug has been hailed as a miracle treatment by those in the know. “Patients consider it a wonder drug,” says New York dermatologic surgeon Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, who, like many doctors, is being asked about it with a dizzying frequency. “Other than Viagra and Botox, I’ve seen no other medication so quickly become part of modern culture’s social vernacular.”
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
Why The FDA Is Cautioning Parents About Prescription Cough Medication Overdoses In Kids
Medicine can be a huge help when we're sick with the cold or flu. But it can also present a risk for young children who ingest too much.
Buspirone Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Buspirone is a prescription medication to treat anxiety disorders and to provide relief from symptoms (via MedlinePlus). It belongs to a class of medications called anxiolytics, or anti-anxiety drugs, which also includes benzodiazepines, the anticonvulsant pregabalin, and the antihistamine hydroxyzine (via RxList). It's not clear exactly how buspirone works, but according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), some researchers believe its effectiveness is due to its ability to regulate serotonin, a hormone and neurotransmitter that plays an important role in mood (via the Cleveland Clinic). Abnormalities in the levels of serotonin in the brain are thought to contribute to the development of anxiety disorders (via PLoS Computational Biology). Buspirone is the name of the generic medication. It is also available under the brand names BuSpar, Buspirex, Bustab, and LinBuspirone (via RxList). This medication requires a prescription from a medical professional and active monitoring due to the potential for toxicity and negative interactions with other prescription medications.
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
Medical News Today
What to know about drinking and alcohol dependency
Drinking in moderation means consuming no more than one drink weekly for females and two drinks weekly for males. Heavy drinking consists of 8 or more drinks per day for females and 15 or more for males. A person can discuss any concerns about their drinking with a doctor. Occasional...
Healthline
What to Know About Benzodiazepine Withdrawal
Benzodiazepines are a powerful class of medication used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and panic disorder. Examples of benzodiazepines include alprazolam (Xanax) and diazepam (Valium). While they can quickly relieve symptoms of anxiety and panic, these drugs pose a high risk of dependence. In other words, your body may rely on...
WNCT
FDA warns e-cig companies over products that look like toys and target children
(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to several e-cigarette companies on Wednesday for packaging their products to look like toys and appeal to children. The FDA criticized the five relatively unknown companies — Wizman Limited, Shenzhen Fumot Technology, Shenzhen Quawins Technology, Ruthless Vapor...
Here's the six-word outlook for stocks in 2023: going to hell in a handbasket
After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.
Medical News Today
Can you take Sudafed with alcohol?
People may take Sudafed with alcohol. However, doing so can cause side effects, such as drowsiness and dizziness. Alcohol may also weaken the effects of Sudafed. This article outlines whether a person can take Sudafed with alcohol, what effects alcohol can have on Sudafed, who can take Sudafed, and more.
Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they still might be sold online
The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part? These toys may still be available to purchase.
Medical News Today
What to know about quitting smoking and insomnia
A person may experience insomnia when they first quit smoking. Insomnia can cause several potential issues, including making it more difficult for someone to quit smoking. , 12.5% of adults in the United States, or 30.8 million people, identified themselves as current smokers. In addition, about 16 million individuals in the U.S. live with smoking related diseases.
Comments / 0