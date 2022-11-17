ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Channing Tatum Gives Us One ‘Last Dance’ in ‘Magic Mike’ Trailer: Watch

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

With the holidays coming up, it’s easy to forget that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Thankfully, Warner Bros. gave Magic Mike fans the perfect early gift on Wednesday (Nov. 16) with a new trailer for the third installment of the popular franchise.

In the two-and-a-half minute clip teasing Magic Mike’s Last Dance , Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane. After a lengthy hiatus, he meets a wealthy socialite played by Salma Hayek Pinault while working as a bartender in Florida. She’s blown away by his talent and gives him an offer to fly with her to London to start their own show. “With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?” the film’s description reads. The teaser is fittingly soundtracked by Donna Summer ‘s 1978 track, “Last Dance.”

In the trailer, Hayek Pinaut’s character is heard encouraging Tatum’s Mike, saying, “People are alone, disconnected. We’re going to wake them up with a wave of passion they’ve never felt before.”

She adds, “I want every woman that walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants whenever she wants.” The original Magic Mike film was released back in 2012, and after significant commercial success, the Magic Mike XXL sequel was released in 2015.

The Steven Soderbergh-helmed film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Parade

Gabrielle Union Flaunts Unique Hairstyle for 'Strange World' London Premiere

Gabrielle Union was a one-of-a-kind vision at the premiere of the film Strange World, where she kept perfectly with the theme of the new animated film with her wardrobe choices for the night. The actress—who voices a character in the new Disney film—attended the premiere at the Cineworld in London's...
MarketRealist

Brendan Fraser Is a Beloved Hollywood Actor — His Net Worth Speaks for Itself

As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
ComicBook

Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel

Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Billboard

Watch Idina Menzel & James Marsden’s Adorable, Spontaneous ‘Aladdin’ Duet

Idina Menzel and James Marsden sang together on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night (Nov. 16), and you could definitely say it was shining, shimmering, splendid. Two days ahead of the premiere of their new film Disenchanted — sequel to 2007’s beloved Enchanted — the pair put their interview with James Corden on pause to perform a spontaneous duet of “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin. The impromptu musical moment started after Marsden shared how he and costar Amy Adams are both “super fans” of Menzel and recalled how they would frequently plead with the Frozen...
Billboard

Zoe Kravitz Reveals Taylor Swift Was a ‘Very Important Part’ of Her Quarantine Pod

Zoë Kravitz spilled the tea in a new interview about quarantining during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with none other than Taylor Swift. “She was my pod,” the actress told GQ of hunkering down with the superstar and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn as she filmed Matt Reeves’ The Batman in the U.K. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.” Related Taylor Swift Reacts to 'All Too Well' Grammy Nomination: 'I'll Go Scream For 10 Minutes Straight' 11/16/2022 For her part,...
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes

Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy