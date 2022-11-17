Read full article on original website
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about
You might not like Netflix’s recent price hikes or moves indicating that the password-sharing days will soon be history. That’s why we told you about how you can cancel Netflix and use these free streaming services instead. But the streaming service still has plenty of great content to keep you subscribed. The longer you use Netflix, the more useful tips and tricks you’ll pick up. Here, we’ll show you a few simple Netflix settings and features that can improve your streaming experience.
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
YouTube TV vs. Hulu Plus Live TV Rated: The Pros and Cons of Each Streaming Service
We're all watching more TV, and with sports such as NFL football, NBA basketball and NHL hockey it's a great time to consider a live TV streaming service. At CNET we've tested six of the major services, and our two favorites for premium users -- cord-cutters who don't mind paying a bit more for a full package of channels and features -- are YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Best streaming services in 2022 — how to find what's right for you
We review the best streaming service for every viewer — to help you find the ones you should consider spending your money on.
YouTube TV finally adds a feature that it should have had all along
YouTube TV is the most popular live TV streaming service on the market, with 5 million active subscribers as of July. The service offers over 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to 3 streams, and 6 accounts per household. But until today, it was missing an incredibly basic feature. For nearly six years, YouTube TV didn’t have a clock.
Netflix will now let you kick your ex out of your account
Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Manage Access and Devices that lets you see the devices associated with your account. Based on a screenshot from Netflix, you’ll be able to see things like which devices are connected to your account, which profile watched something on that device, and where they watched it from. If you want to log somebody out of the account, you can click the “sign out” button.
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out
Forgot to log out of Netflix at the hotel before you left or have a friend you wish wasn't borrowing your account? This new feature can help you out.
'Amazon Music Officially Sucks Now': Prime Members Are Frustrated By the Streaming Service's Overhaul
Amazon Music recently added 98 million songs to its catalog to meet customer demand — but now subscribers are furious about additional changes.
A beloved 1990s blockbuster that’s getting a sequel nobody wants endures as a warm and fuzzy favorite
Legacy sequels have become part and parcel of the modern blockbuster business, but is anyone really crying out for a follow-up to the delightfully cheesy and perennially popular 1996 box office-buster Twister?. Even though Prey director Dan Trachtenberg ruled himself out of the running, Twisters remains in development as far...
