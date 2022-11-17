ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pen Argyl, PA

November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission present Small Business Saturday 2022

The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission (NEDC) are bringing Small Business Saturday back again this year to downtown Nazareth on Saturday, November 26th from 10am-2pm, encouraging shoppers to come downtown and support local, small businesses as they begin their holiday shopping. Shop Small goodie...
One Year, 50 Cats Adopted in Unique Business-Rescue Partnership

Purr Haus, a one-of-a-kind Lehigh Valley boutique selling “The Best Stuff for Cats and the People Who Love Them,” will celebrate its first anniversary on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26) along with the milestone of 50 cats adopted by customers who visited the store. Owner Laurie Mason Schroeder...
NCC Offering Virtual Nursing Reactivation and Review Information Session

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Center for Business & Industry (CBI) Healthcare Education provides reactivation and review programs for nurses and nursing graduates seeking to return to the healthcare workforce, practice in Pennsylvania or prepare for the NCLEX. NCC will hold a free virtual RN and...
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS November 18, 2022

This week eNews features our BASD Cares – Thanksgiving Edition Video. Our spotlight student is from Freemansburg Elementary School, staff member is from Spring Garden Elementary School, and our graduate is from Liberty Class of 1990. Information provided to TVL by:. Barbara Clymer. Communications Coordinator. Bethlehem Area School District.
NCC Offers 100% Online Winter Classes

BETHLEHEM, PA – Registration for Northampton Community College’s (NCC) 4-week winter session is officially open! With a multitude of options to choose from, students can enroll in the courses they need to reach their goals. Whether students are new to NCC, visiting from another college, or are one...
I Love the 90’s Tour 2022 – Review by: Janel Spiegel

Featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Tag Team, Young MC, All-4-One The 90’s… What a decade. The eighties were pretty iconic. I digress, The PPL Center was packed with 90’s fans but when Tone Loc went through the decades and started asking for the crowd to reveal the year they were born, it turns out the seventies and eighties won, my section, we were high-fiving each other. The 70’s and 80’s won, we (80’s kid here) also stayed till the very, very end of the show. Shout out to my 70’s and 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s section. Some people arrived dressed for the part, the leg warmers belonged to the 80’s though.
Two New Pros at TCB Promotions

Shawnee on Delaware, PA – November 16, 2022 – TCB Promotions proudly adds Elizabeth Streczyk and Natalie Irula to the company. TCB’s new growth lends an opportunity to add skilled members to the team. Elizabeth joins TCB Promotions as a Sales Assistant aiding in all sales and...
KidsPeace Launches “Angel Tree” Gift Drive for 2022 Holiday Season

SCHNECKSVILLE, PA (November 17, 2022) – The 2022 edition of KidsPeace’s “Angel Tree” holiday gift drive is now underway – with several local organizations participating in the effort to provide gifts for children in inpatient, residential and foster care programs for Christmas. The Angel Tree...
