WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
thevalleyledger.com
November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Offering Virtual Nursing Reactivation and Review Information Session
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Center for Business & Industry (CBI) Healthcare Education provides reactivation and review programs for nurses and nursing graduates seeking to return to the healthcare workforce, practice in Pennsylvania or prepare for the NCLEX. NCC will hold a free virtual RN and...
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 16th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). One staff member has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 484 inmates have tested positive; 483 have finished...
Arrests cap 4-week probe into heroin distribution in rural Warren County, prosecutor says
Investigators in Warren County charged two New Jersey residents with drug crimes following a four-week probe into the suspected distribution of heroin in rural Allamuchy Township. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer this past week announced the arrests of Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, and Bianca Degregorio, 27, of Elmwood, in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
Pa. Attorney General intervenes in Delaware County Memorial Hospital dispute
On Tuesday, the AG's office asked a judge to hold the hospital's owner-- Prospect Media Holdings-- in contempt in connection with the recent closure of the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
thevalleyledger.com
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS November 18, 2022
This week eNews features our BASD Cares – Thanksgiving Edition Video. Our spotlight student is from Freemansburg Elementary School, staff member is from Spring Garden Elementary School, and our graduate is from Liberty Class of 1990. Information provided to TVL by:. Barbara Clymer. Communications Coordinator. Bethlehem Area School District.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
Phillipsburg graduate serving as Air Force Academy legal adviser killed in highway crash at age 31
A wrong-way, head-on highway collision last week in Kansas has cut short the life of a Phillipsburg native who dedicated herself in the service of justice and our nation’s defense. U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan L. Taylor was 31. Taylor attended Saint Philip and Saint James Catholic School in...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
