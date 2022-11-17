ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school

A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NCC Offering Virtual Nursing Reactivation and Review Information Session

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Center for Business & Industry (CBI) Healthcare Education provides reactivation and review programs for nurses and nursing graduates seeking to return to the healthcare workforce, practice in Pennsylvania or prepare for the NCLEX. NCC will hold a free virtual RN and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 16th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). One staff member has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 484 inmates have tested positive; 483 have finished...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS November 18, 2022

This week eNews features our BASD Cares – Thanksgiving Edition Video. Our spotlight student is from Freemansburg Elementary School, staff member is from Spring Garden Elementary School, and our graduate is from Liberty Class of 1990. Information provided to TVL by:. Barbara Clymer. Communications Coordinator. Bethlehem Area School District.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy