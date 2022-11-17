Read full article on original website
Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'
Sara Rosenblatt was reunited with her sister thanks to a nonprofit set up by Tyler Graf, who was stolen after his birth in Chile in 1983 An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families. One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had...
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop
Veteran Aaron LaMore was in the car with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Nov. 6 when he fell and fractured his skull An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later. Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and...
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
Texas Boy, 1, Returns Home After Surviving Being Run Over by a Tractor on His Family's Farm
The "horrific accident" happened "in less than two minutes," Ripp Macek's family said. But now the boy is recovering and "moving mountains every day" A 1-year-old is back home with his family in Texas after surviving a scary accident on their farm. "God has something big in store for him," Ripp Macek's father, Chase Macek, told CBS affiliate KHOU. "I think he's going to be a doctor." On Sept. 24, the toddler was playing outside when he "disconnected my phone," mom Kendall Macek told the outlet. A short while later, his dad said that...
Abbott expands migrant busing to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on Tuesday that a bus of migrants from his state is headed for Philadelphia, becoming the fourth drop-off city that Abbott has sent migrants to in protest of Democrats’ immigration policies. Abbott began busing migrants to Democratic-run cities located further north in April,...
Giannina Gibelli Has 'Officially' Moved Into Boyfriend Blake Horstmann's Colorado Home
"Honey, I’m homeeeeee," the Love Is Blind alum wrote in the Instagram caption Saturday alongside a series of photos of the couple from their residence Giannina Gibelli and her boyfriend Blake Horstmann have accomplished a new milestone in their romance. The Love Is Blind alum posted a carousel of pictures of herself and the former Bachelorette cast member on Saturday, revealing in the Instagram caption that she had moved into Hortsmann's house in Colorado. "Honey, I'm homeeeeee (officially) 🤍," Gibelli, 29, wrote. RELATED: Giannina Gibelli Gushes Boyfriend Blake Horstmann Is...
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
A Pennsylvania man who beat his mother to death in 2019 before dumping her body in her bathtub and taking pictures of himself with her corpse has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. On Thursday, David Sumney, 33, of South Fayette, was sentenced two months after he...
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
Medical marijuana now partially legal in Kentucky
Story at a glance Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) issued an executive order on Tuesday allowing Kentuckians with certain illnesses to possess and use medical marijuana. The executive order lists 21 qualifying illnesses including Huntington’s, multiple sclerosis, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder. The executive order is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.…
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder, Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Fraud, Conspiracy Convictions
Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud for deceiving investors, learned her fate on Friday A California judge has sentenced Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud. In court on Friday, prosecutors asked for a 15-year prison term, as well as restitution and a lengthy probation after her release. Holmes' probation officer pushed for a nine-year term. Holmes' defense team, however, asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence her to just 18 months of incarceration followed by probation and community service. More than...
