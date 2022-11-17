Read full article on original website
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality
The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a […] The post Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons as possible.
Kyrie Irving’s shocking status for Nets vs. Grizzlies amid return news, revealed
Kyrie Irving is expected to return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Interestingly, though, the Brooklyn Nets didn’t declare him available for the game. Instead, the Nets listed Irving as questionable for the contest. No other details about his status were revealed, though there are several potential reasons why the team opted to declare him […] The post Kyrie Irving’s shocking status for Nets vs. Grizzlies amid return news, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum’s Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Celtics truth bomb will have Blazers fans thinking
After a poor start last season, the Boston Celtics came close to trading away Jaylen Brown — or at least that’s what the reports have been saying. Instead, the team decided to stick it out with their Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core, and they were rewarded with an unforgettable trip to the NBA Finals.
‘The chemistry is gone’: Stephen Curry, Warriors slapped with brutal reality by Kendrick Perkins
Stephen Curry has been playing some pretty insane basketball of late, and his scorching start to the season reached a whole new level on Wednesday as he dropped a 50-piece all over the Phoenix Suns. It still wasn’t enough for the Golden State Warriors, though, as they suffered their 10th loss of the campaign. ESPN […] The post ‘The chemistry is gone’: Stephen Curry, Warriors slapped with brutal reality by Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone
It was a fine idea and a noble experiment. The Chicago Bulls had a star in Zach LaVine, and the front office did its best to put other stars around him to create an NBA title contender. They traded for Nikola Vucevic, did sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozen and Lonzo Ball, and signed free agents like […] The post Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed
The New York Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson since Nov. 4, a big loss as Robinson had been the team’s starting center and one of their top defensive players. But help could be on the way as Robinson has been officially upgraded to questionable for the Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday […] The post Mitchell Robinson’s status Sunday vs. Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 huge Mavs overreaction after first month of 2022-23 NBA season
The Dallas Mavericks went on a fantastic run last year, where they advanced to the Western Conference Finals. One primary reason for their success is the ascension of Luka Doncic to superstardom and arguably a top-three player in the NBA. Doncic has been phenomenal once again this year, proving why he is a legitimate MVP […] The post 1 huge Mavs overreaction after first month of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt is about to look even more depleted as James Harden continues to be sidelined. Young guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a foot injury on Friday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss 3-4 weeks for the Sixers, per Woj. This is a crushing blow for Philly. But as […] The post Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers
James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
Grizzlies receive worrying Ja Morant injury diagnosis after ankle injury
Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant reportedly has a Grade 1 left ankle sprain, per Shams Charania. Charania also reports that Morant will be monitored on a week-to-week basis amid the injury. Memphis has already been hit hard by the injury bug this year, and they are certainly wishing Morant a speedy recovery. Although the injury […] The post Grizzlies receive worrying Ja Morant injury diagnosis after ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
