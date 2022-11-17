ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

9th Annual Day of Stuffing benefitting Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A classic 1975 GP Transit bus parked outside Kroger on Lake St. in Peoria on Friday was crammed with food donations on the 9th Annual Day of Stuffing. The Day of Stuffing is an effort to boost donations for the ongoing 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive benefitting the Peoria Friendship House. This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois launches letter-writing campaign to veterans

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) on Thursday launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign to encourage people to write letters of appreciation to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy. Director Terry Prince...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Peoria's Labor Temple is up for sale

The building serving as the headquarters of Central Illinois organized labor for nearly a century is now up for sale. The Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson, is listed with Jim Maloof Realtor for $799,000. Union members began raising funds for the building in 1918 at a time when many organized labor meetings convened secretly in back rooms. Construction commenced in 1925.
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

Group urges letters of support for military veterans in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Rising Spirit, a letter-writing campaign, gets underway in an effort to show support for Illinois’ military veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is behind the effort and encourages service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to get involved. Letters of appreciation and support...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Kristkindlmarkt

Join the Peoria German-American Central Society this weekend for a holiday celebration. You can check out our interview with Jeff Pulfer to hear more about what you can expect at the Peoria Kristkindlmarkt. That’s all happening at the Expo Gardens in Peoria. The event will run this Saturday, November 19th...
WCIA

Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule

Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals

L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Salvation Army kick-offs its annual Red Kettle campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bells are ringing just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the Salvation Army kicking-off its annual Red Kettle Campaign. There are more than 31 locations in the Tri-County area where you can donate, including three red kettles inside Northwoods Mall. “Please come shopping...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Solvera Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
LEXINGTON, IL
WQAD

1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked

MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?

(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

