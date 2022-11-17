Aaron Judge is a hard man to miss. With some help from Jimmy Fallon, though, the 6-foot-7 slugger was able to go undercover and surprise some New York Yankees fans. The 2022 AL MVP joined “The Tonight Show” host at the MLB Store for some shenanigans on Friday’s show. Judge dressed up like an umpire and Fallon put on a full Yankees uniform to surprise fans in a “Celebrity Photobomb” segment.

BRONX, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO