NBC Miami

After Winning AL MVP, Aaron Judge Provides Update on Free Agency

Judge provides update on free agency after winning AL MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The presentation of the American League MVP Award was a full-circle moment for a lot of Giants employees. At this time five years ago, they made a push to acquire Giancarlo Stanton. He became...
NBC Miami

Aaron Judge Photobombs Yankees Fans With Jimmy Fallon

Aaron Judge is a hard man to miss. With some help from Jimmy Fallon, though, the 6-foot-7 slugger was able to go undercover and surprise some New York Yankees fans. The 2022 AL MVP joined “The Tonight Show” host at the MLB Store for some shenanigans on Friday’s show. Judge dressed up like an umpire and Fallon put on a full Yankees uniform to surprise fans in a “Celebrity Photobomb” segment.
