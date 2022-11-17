ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

Garland, November 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Aubrey High School volleyball team will have a game with Bellville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

Aubrey High School
Bellville High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL 4A Volleyball Semifinals #2

KLTV

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Area Football Preview

Last meeting: Klein Cain 28, The Woodlands 14 – 2019. The Woodlands (9-2): The Highlanders dominated Aldine Nimitz last week, 73-13, for their first playoff win since 2019. Arkez Gomez ran for 97 yards and four touchdowns, and Jacoby Mitchell, Aden Self and Jason Williams all had rushing scores. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Ethan King and Shane Walker each had a touchdown reception. Mabrey Mettauer threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns. The Woodlands is on a seven-game winning streak and is 1-1 all-time versus Klein Cain. The Highlanders have allowed 51 total points since a 14-7 loss to New Caney on Sept. 16. They are averaging 47.1 points per game.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX
thekatynews.com

Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs

At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.
KATY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Football Standout Sammy O’Brient Passes Away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis. O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY

The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.  Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
FORT WORTH, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
