Garland, November 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis. O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.
