ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, November 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Battle Creek.

The Athens High School - Athens volleyball team will have a game with Lansing Christian High School on November 17, 2022, 09:00:00.

Athens High School - Athens
Lansing Christian High School
November 17, 2022
09:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 4 Volleyball Semifinals #1

The Sacred Heart Academy High School volleyball team will have a game with Forest Park High School on November 17, 2022, 11:00:00.

Sacred Heart Academy High School
Forest Park High School
November 17, 2022
11:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 4 Volleyball Semifinals #2

The Marian High School volleyball team will have a game with Forest Hills Northern High School on November 17, 2022, 13:30:00.

Marian High School
Forest Hills Northern High School
November 17, 2022
13:30:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 Volleyball Semifinals #1

The Saline High School volleyball team will have a game with Northville High School on November 17, 2022, 15:30:00.

Saline High School
Northville High School
November 17, 2022
15:30:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 Volleyball Semifinals #2

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. As of midnight officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours). With 27.3″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland

A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later

Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
MARTIN, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Snow Showers Continue This Saturday Night

Snow showers will continue this Saturday/Saturday night, along with brisk winds, and some drifting snow. Drifts could reach 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The Winter Storm Warning continues until SUNDAY at 7...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy