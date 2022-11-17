Battle Creek, November 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Battle Creek.
The Athens High School - Athens volleyball team will have a game with Lansing Christian High School on November 17, 2022, 09:00:00.
Athens High School - Athens
Lansing Christian High School
November 17, 2022
09:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 4 Volleyball Semifinals #1
The Sacred Heart Academy High School volleyball team will have a game with Forest Park High School on November 17, 2022, 11:00:00.
Sacred Heart Academy High School
Forest Park High School
November 17, 2022
11:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 4 Volleyball Semifinals #2
The Marian High School volleyball team will have a game with Forest Hills Northern High School on November 17, 2022, 13:30:00.
Marian High School
Forest Hills Northern High School
November 17, 2022
13:30:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 Volleyball Semifinals #1
The Saline High School volleyball team will have a game with Northville High School on November 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Saline High School
Northville High School
November 17, 2022
15:30:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 Volleyball Semifinals #2
