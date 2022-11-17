Pierson, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

I have been hearing about a “truck stop” called Buc-ee’s for years. Some friends have gone on and on about the experience and how clean the bathrooms are. Recently, while passing through Daytona Beach, my wife, Michelle, and I made a pit stop at Buc-ee’s to see if all the hype was legit. To my surprise, it lived up to all the hype! I couldn’t believe how big, bright and clean it was. I don’t recommend stopping in if you’re in a hurry because if you go inside, you will be drawn into the atmosphere and the aroma of freshly baked cinnamon rolls, freshly brewed coffee, and endless choices of snacks and souvenirs. And yes, the bathrooms are the cleanest bathrooms you’ll find anywhere, especially for a truck stop. What makes the difference from all the other truck stops? I would be safe to say it’s the vision and values of the company to provide the friendliest, cleanest, in-stock experience you will find anywhere. It’s what drives the atmosphere and culture of the company and customer experience.

