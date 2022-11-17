ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.

The Maclay School soccer team will have a game with Providence School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00.

Maclay School
Providence School
November 17, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Duval Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.

Duval Charter High School
Bishop Snyder High School
November 17, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Sandalwood High School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00.

Sandalwood High School
The Bolles School
November 17, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

mainstreetdailynews.com

Seven area football teams ranked in top 20

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Orange Park, November 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Santa Fe HS soccer team will have a game with Fleming Island High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Anthony Salazar

Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffs

With the Middleburg Broncos losing the Regional Quarterfinal on November 11 to the Escambia Gators 42-18, Middleburg ended the season with a 5-6 record. Despite not finishing the season with a winning record, Middleburg was the only high school in Clay County to make it into the 2022 playoffs. The Broncos were able to secure a spot in the playoff because of a weak district. The Broncos finished second out of four teams in 3S District 3. The two teams behind them in the district, Orange Park and Ridgeview, had a combined three wins.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
bctelegraph.com

BHS shuts out Rams again, advances to Region 2-2S final

Bradford High School’s defense created four turnovers and shut out Eastside for the second time this season, defeating the visiting Rams 37-0 in a Region 2-2S semifinal game tonight (Nov. 18). The Tornadoes, who beat the Rams 28-0 in the regular season, got interceptions from C.J. Carn, Ahman Covington,...
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fscj.edu

FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday

WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five lost districts of downtown Jacksonville

Scott Wiley Used Cars near 5th and Main in the 1950s. Courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections Department. Auto rows developed in numerous cities in the mid-20th century as car companies sought to create districts where the sale and repair of cars could become an easy urban shopping experience. Springfield’s Main Street was Jacksonville’s first major auto row. Major dealerships on Main Street included Claude Nolan Cadillac, Downtown Chevrolet, Brumos Porsche and Massey Motors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
