ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, November 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Capital High School volleyball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on November 16, 2022, 19:00:00.

Capital High School
Santa Fe High School
November 16, 2022
19:00:00
2022 Girls Volleyball Regional

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

NMSU basketball player hospitalized after deadly shooting at UNM; NMSU-UNM game postponed

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated throughout EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The basketball game between the University of New Mexico vs. New Mexico State was abruptly postponed Saturday morning following a deadly shooting on UNM’s main campus. KTSM has confirmed that the shooting involved 21-year-old Mike Peake, an NMSU basketball player and a 19-year-old […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8

SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
SANTA FE, NM
The Exponent

New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death

A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
golobos.com

UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Game Postponed

In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination

Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher

Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Caliber Collision close to completion

Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
RIO RANCHO, NM
fox34.com

19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

A look at more mountains in the state to slide down

Significant efforts to upgrade snowmaking capabilities, like the addition of the high-efficiency Demaclenko snow guns is allowing Ski Santa Fe to produce more and better snow earlier in the season. (Courtesy of Ski Santa Fe) With New Mexico temperatures continuing to drop, the start of ski season is inching closer.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Won’t Require COVID-19, Flu Vaccines for School Children

Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).
SANTA FE, NM
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy