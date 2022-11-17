ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in St. Petersburg.

The Sarasota Christian HS soccer team will have a game with Canterbury School of Florida on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00.

Sarasota Christian HS
Canterbury School of Florida
November 17, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Seffner Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00.

Seffner Christian Academy
St. Petersburg Catholic High School
November 17, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The St. Petersburg High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School - St. Petersburg on November 17, 2022, 15:30:00.

St. Petersburg High School
Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
November 17, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Southeast High School soccer team will have a game with Booker High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Sebring HS soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00.
High School Soccer PRO

