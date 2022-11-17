Orange Park, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orange Park.
The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Ridgeview High School
November 17, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Orange Park High School soccer team will have a game with Oakleaf HS on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.
Orange Park High School
Oakleaf HS
November 17, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
