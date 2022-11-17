ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orange Park.

The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.

Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Ridgeview High School
November 17, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Orange Park High School soccer team will have a game with Oakleaf HS on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.

Orange Park High School
Oakleaf HS
November 17, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Seven area football teams ranked in top 20

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Anthony Salazar

Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffs

With the Middleburg Broncos losing the Regional Quarterfinal on November 11 to the Escambia Gators 42-18, Middleburg ended the season with a 5-6 record. Despite not finishing the season with a winning record, Middleburg was the only high school in Clay County to make it into the 2022 playoffs. The Broncos were able to secure a spot in the playoff because of a weak district. The Broncos finished second out of four teams in 3S District 3. The two teams behind them in the district, Orange Park and Ridgeview, had a combined three wins.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Debra Fine

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram

CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County School District hiring teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, and more

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County School District is currently hiring for a variety of positions. The school district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, licensed practical nurses (LPNs), custodians, bus operators, bus attendants, food service employees, and more. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
First Coast News

'Domestic incident' lead to New Town area fire, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the New Town area on Friday morning. Crews arrived to the 1500 block of Morgan Street around 5 a.m. to find an apartment on fire. It was determined the cause of the fire was clothes burning inside an oven. A domestic incident lead to the fire, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Urban Construction Update - November 2022

1. Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 Operational Improvements. Construction nears completion on a $126 million expansion of the Fuller Warren Bridge and I-95/I-10 interchange. The project includes a 12-foot shared use path over the St. Johns River, connecting San Marco and Riverside. Operational improvements include:. Interstate 95 (Fuller Warren Bridge)...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
HAWTHORNE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy