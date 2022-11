Orlando, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

UCF is launching a campaign to raise the remaining $30M. The University of Central Florida (UCF) is $10 million closer in its fight to stop the state’s nursing shortage. The school announced a new donation Thursday that will be used toward constructing a new, larger nursing school in Lake Nona to churn out more graduates. Dr. Philips Charities gave the money, the largest donation in the UCF College of Nursing’s history.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO