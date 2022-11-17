Gainesville, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gainesville.
The University Christian HS soccer team will have a game with Oak Hall School on November 17, 2022, 13:30:00.
University Christian HS
Oak Hall School
November 17, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The University Christian HS soccer team will have a game with Oak Hall School on November 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
University Christian HS
Oak Hall School
November 17, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
