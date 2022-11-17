ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gainesville.

The University Christian HS soccer team will have a game with Oak Hall School on November 17, 2022, 13:30:00.

University Christian HS
Oak Hall School
November 17, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The University Christian HS soccer team will have a game with Oak Hall School on November 17, 2022, 15:30:00.

University Christian HS
Oak Hall School
November 17, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High school soccer game info

