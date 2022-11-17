ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Mt. Hebron High School soccer team will have a game with Crofton High School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00.

Mt. Hebron High School
Crofton High School
November 17, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MPSSAA 3A Girls Soccer Championship

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Youth Football Team Expected To Go To Nationals

Youth football teams across the nation are headed to Nationals in Florida, including teams from Baltimore, according to fundraisers organized to support the talented players. The coach of the Baltimore Blaze 14 U team created a fundraiser to help raise funds to send one hardworking team to Plant City, Florida for the Nationals competition that is set to be held Dec. 4-10, according to GoFundMe.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven

A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player

WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
WALDORF, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Shore News Network

Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage

A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Morgan State University Soft Opens New Dining Hall

Morgan State University is one of the leading HBCU’s in the country. To add to the beautification of its campus, MSU is opening a new Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall facility on campus.   Most recently the Bears held a soft opening for faulty, staff and some students to give them a sneak preview of what […] The post Morgan State University Soft Opens New Dining Hall appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

This Cop-Turned-Mentor Opens Doors for West Baltimore Students

Former Baltimore City police detective Deborah B. Ramsey has been on a mission to help people for a long time. “I’ve been a public servant all of my professional career,” she says. “That is where I feel my love of community.”. For the past seven years,...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
themsuspokesman.com

One Company, Two Campuses; the gap between Morgan and Hopkins security

***All Allied Universal officers quoted throughout the story have been granted anonymity by The Spokesman out of the officers’ fears of losing their jobs. Julian Fruh, an Allied Universal security officer, was tragically murdered away on Aug. 31 while posted at Marble Hall. His death and the recent Homecoming...
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

A Note From Michelle 11-19-22

Happy week of Thanksgiving! I don't know about you, but I am looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family this year. We will be hosting for the first time in a couple of years and I am excited to have everyone together. I'm grabbing the last minute items, but for the most part am ready. Then next weekend we will be hosting more family for the holiday. I hope all of you will also be filled with lots of family time to make great memories.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy