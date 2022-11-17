ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Zacks.com

TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

TTE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, before the opening bell. This company delivered in-line earnings in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its third-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies continued to strengthen its overall...
Zacks.com

Can Pampa (PAM) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

PAM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Zacks.com

Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock

T - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this telecommunications company have returned +13.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com

Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

BERY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.86%. A...
Zacks.com

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITOS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
Zacks.com

BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

SOI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
Zacks.com

Continental Resources (CLR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

CLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.36%. A...
Zacks.com

DLocal (DLO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DLO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
Zacks.com

ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VSAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -540.91%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

PJT Partners (PJT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PJT Partners (. PJT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Hawkins (HWKN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

HWKN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.38%. A...
Zacks.com

Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)

TIXT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A...
Zacks.com

MeridianLink (MLNK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

MLNK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A...
Zacks.com

Should You Buy Burlington Stores (BURL) Ahead of Earnings?

BURL - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Burlington Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for BURL in this report.
Zacks.com

Why Is Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

CMA - Free Report) . Shares have added about 8.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comerica Incorporated due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

HLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Zacks.com

Kirby (KEX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

KEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...

