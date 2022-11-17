Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, before the opening bell. This company delivered in-line earnings in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its third-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies continued to strengthen its overall...
Zacks.com
Can Pampa (PAM) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
PAM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock
T - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this telecommunications company have returned +13.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
BERY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.86%. A...
Zacks.com
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITOS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
Zacks.com
BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com
Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
MTNB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
SOI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
Zacks.com
Continental Resources (CLR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.36%. A...
Zacks.com
DLocal (DLO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DLO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
Zacks.com
ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
VSAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -540.91%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
PJT Partners (PJT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PJT Partners (. PJT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Hawkins (HWKN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
HWKN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.38%. A...
Zacks.com
Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)
TIXT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
MeridianLink (MLNK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
MLNK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A...
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Burlington Stores (BURL) Ahead of Earnings?
BURL - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Burlington Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for BURL in this report.
Zacks.com
Why Is Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
CMA - Free Report) . Shares have added about 8.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comerica Incorporated due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
HLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Zacks.com
Kirby (KEX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
KEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
