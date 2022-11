Last Sunday I went to an alcoholic ice cream bar in the Miami Design District and thought I was floating on air. One of the most exciting events at the Miami Art Fair is happening soon and I’m inviting you. On another recent outing, we went to a party in Little River, Miami, that was in a very strange location, but it turned out to be a very humble food and bar hangout, called Low Key. And if you really want to see, and feel, the holiday season, take a stroll through Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at night.

