Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00.

Columbia High School
Lincoln High School
November 17, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Football PRO

Lake Butler, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Union County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WESH

More than 55,000 people celebrate comradery at Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
ORLANDO, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Florida State releases uniform combination for home game against Louisiana

Florida State and Louisiana are set to match up this afternoon inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles return home after back-to-back road games for their final two regular-season contests of the 2022 season. FSU is looking for its fourth straight victory over rolling over Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Miami by a combined score of 124-22. On the other side, the Ragin' Cajuns ended a two-game losing streak last Thursday with a win against Georgia Southern.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WESH

Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
ORLANDO, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week

It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate

On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning Briefs: 11/18/2022

Local News Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Thursday. You can listen to the interview here. Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When Peyton Walls was 3 years old, she dreamed of being a Rockette, dancing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. “When she was growing up, we’d always pause the TV so she could always make sure she got to see them,” Peyton’s mom, Julia, said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
