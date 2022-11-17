Tallahassee, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Florida State and Louisiana are set to match up this afternoon inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles return home after back-to-back road games for their final two regular-season contests of the 2022 season. FSU is looking for its fourth straight victory over rolling over Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Miami by a combined score of 124-22. On the other side, the Ragin' Cajuns ended a two-game losing streak last Thursday with a win against Georgia Southern.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO