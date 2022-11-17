ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Davie, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Davie.

The Boca Raton Christian High School soccer team will have a game with David Posnack Jewish Day School on November 17, 2022, 13:00:00.

Boca Raton Christian High School
David Posnack Jewish Day School
November 17, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Boca Raton Christian High School soccer team will have a game with David Posnack Jewish Day School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00.

Boca Raton Christian High School
David Posnack Jewish Day School
November 17, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

