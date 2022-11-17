ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Weston, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Cypress Bay High School on November 17, 2022, 13:00:00.

Cardinal Gibbons High School
Cypress Bay High School
November 17, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
fnu.edu

FNU racks up another win, trounces the University of Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL, Fla. ( Nov. 18, 2022) – Following two tough losses, the Florida National University women’s basketball team conquered a much need win while on the road University of Fort Lauderdale. This 97-65 victory marks just the second win of the year for the Conquistadors. As they have fallen to Warner University, Philander Smith College and Florida Memorial. Lauderdale now stands at 0-3 on the season falling to Ave Maria University and Edward Waters College in their opening contest in the 2022 season.
HIALEAH, FL
galencollege.edu

Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program

Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thebulldogbark.com

A New Addition to South Broward: Forgien Exchange Teachers

It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama

When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
BOCA RATON, FL
seminoletribune.org

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers World Cup watching venues

HOLLYWOOD – World Cup soccer games can be watched at a variety of venues at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Center Bar will show the 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. games from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Center Bar will show...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami commission removes Virginia Key Beach Part board of trustees

MIAMI - The future of Virginia Key Beach remains in question after Miami commissioners voted to remove the board of trustees overseeing improvements. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez refused to veto that takeover, but former board members and community leaders are not giving up easily. Virginia Key was historically dedicated as the only beach for Black people. The commission wants to do something with the space, but the community says not so fast. Wednesday night it was a packed house at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City where residents born and raised in the community...
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month

Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
MIAMI, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy