YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As strong surface high pressure settles over Nevada, windy conditions will continue across portions of the Desert Southwest through this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast over the next several days. For Phoenix and the remainder of the lower elevations, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. No rain.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO