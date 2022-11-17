ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500.

The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The victim told police she met a man she knew only as Darius on Tinder and the two agreed to meet on Madrid Avenue in Binghampton.

She said when she got there, Scott got into the passenger seat of her car, put a gun to her side, demanded her phone and money, and threatened to shoot her.

The victim told police she panicked, jumped out of the car, and that’s when Scott drove off in her 2007 Kia Rondo. She said he also took her iPhone, purse, and $50.

The victim reported the crime to the police department and said about five hours later, Scott sent her a text message offering to sell the car back to her.

In July of 2021, Scott was among four people accused of ransacking a woman’s condo in Southeast Memphis and stealing $60,000 worth of items.

Police said they found Scott, the others, and the stolen items in the house next door to the victim.

Scott was charged with aggravated robbery and theft, but the charges were later dropped.

He is being held on a $260,000 bond.

