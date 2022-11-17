ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark, CA

Valencia, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Moorpark High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 16, 2022, 18:30:00.

Moorpark High School
Valencia High School
November 16, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA
News Channel 3-12

Classic British cars invade Oxnard

Dozens of beautiful British classic cars will be on display at the Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard on Saturday, November 19th from 9-12 am. The post Classic British cars invade Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
foodgressing.com

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California

This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Reinventing funeral service in Ventura one Memory at a Time

With arms wide open, Michael Boyko invites all of greater Ventura County to stop by and visit the Boyko & Reardon Telegraph Road Mortuary & Cremation at 15 Teloma Drive to say hello and maybe have that important talk about your lifetime. In December of 2019, Boyko of the Joseph...
VENTURA, CA
Eater

LA’s All-Halal Lebanese Mexican Sensation Is Expanding to Dearborn

Fatima’s Grill — one of Los Angeles County’s busiest restaurants with Lebanese Mexican roots — is making its way to metro Detroit. The wildly popular chain famous for its Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-laced asada fries, halal shawarma platters, and birria crunchwraps — will open its first Michigan location at 14600 Warren Ave., founder Ali Elreda confirmed with Eater on Thursday.
DEARBORN, MI
kclu.org

Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger

The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley

On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County

(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy