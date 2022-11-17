ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Cicilline sides with Swifties, demands Ticketmaster investigation

By Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yw9pZ_0jDdyAQW00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. David Cicilline is urging the Department of Justice to investigate the business practices of the world’s largest concert promoter and ticket provider.

Cicilline said the 2010 merger of LiveNation and Ticketmaster should have never been allowed in the first place.

“It’s no secret that LiveNation-Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly,” he wrote in a social media post . “Ticketmaster’s excessive wait times and fees are completely unacceptable … and are part of a larger problem.”

Cicilline’s call to action is in direct response to Tuesday’s presale debacle for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Tuesday, which left countless “Swifties” empty-handed and extremely frustrated.

MORE: Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

In a social media post , Ticketmaster blamed the “historically unprecedented demand” for the difficulties fans faced while trying to log in and buy their tickets.

Ticketmaster assured that “hundreds of thousands of tickets” have already been sold for each of Swift’s 52 scheduled shows. The ticket provider claims that its presale system is set up to prevent scalpers and bots from scooping up tickets meant for fans.

RELATED: Taylor Swift adds 3rd show at Gillette Stadium

But Cicilline argues both LiveNation and Ticketmaster are purposefully jacking up prices and strangling competition.

Cicilline is one of several lawmakers to demand the Department of Justice revisit the LiveNation-Ticketmaster merger.

NEXT: Cicilline drafting legislation to bar Trump from holding office again Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Roundup

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
CMT

Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle

The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Speaks Out on Ticketmaster Disaster

Following the news that Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale of her Eras Tour tickets, Taylor Swift has some thoughts on the matter. In her latest Instagram Story, Taylor Swift unleashed in a statement. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Tennessee’s AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Presale Fiasco

Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating both Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour presale turned into a fiasco. Tens of thousands of fans registered for presale codes on Ticketmaster. On Tues (Nov 15), those codes were emailed. When people attempted to use them, they spent hours in online waiting rooms or dealt with a site that wouldn’t load.
TENNESSEE STATE
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
TechCrunch

Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy