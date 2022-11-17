San Diego, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The Mar Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Kearny High School on November 16, 2022, 17:30:00.
Mar Vista High School
Kearny High School
November 16, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
Kearny High School
Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
November 16, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
