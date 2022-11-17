Chowchilla, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO