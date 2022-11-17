ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

San Marino, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy soccer team will have a game with San Marino High School on November 16, 2022, 17:30:00.

St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy
San Marino High School
November 16, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
Long Beach Post

Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes

Maybe you remember Melvin Dummar who, as the story goes, performed a compassionate act that reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes would never forget and which he would reward by bequeathing about $150 million worth of his estate. The post Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Body found at Encino golf course

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday. Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found. Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway. So […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘EO’ Filmmakers On Why A Donkey Is Their Star: Not “Oh, Another Film About Cats” – Contenders L.A.

Husband-and-wife writing and producing partners Jerzy Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska had the Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles crowd doubled over in laughter with their charming back and forth banter. The pair behid EO joined Saturday’s event via video and discussed their choice to create a film from a donkey’s point of view.  “We decided that we are not going to follow the traditional linear narration of the film,” Skolimowski said. “We were fed up with it. There were so many films made following the three act structure and the linear narration where you have to tell the story from A to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Lena Kennedy Continuing Brother’s Legacy With Turkey Giveaway

At this time of year, it is not unusual for council members to pass out turkeys and hand out canned food to families for the holidays. But this year one event will mean so much more. On Friday when Councilmember Tyron Hampton and Mayor Victor Gordo pass out turkeys at...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy