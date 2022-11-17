ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springtown, TX

Springtown, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bells High School football team will have a game with Comanche High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bells High School
Comanche High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

