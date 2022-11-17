Springtown, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DALLAS – Watching film on Arlington Martin’s dynamic play-making ability on special teams made for some sleepless nights for Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle. “It kept me up at night,” he said. “It made us work so long on the weekend. It was a lot, and our kids didn’t look good on Monday and looked a little better Tuesday and finally looked good on Wednesday to where we could get on the bus and drive here and perform well.”

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO