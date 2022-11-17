ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverbank, CA

Riverbank, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Lathrop High School soccer team will have a game with Riverbank High School on November 16, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lathrop High School
Riverbank High School
November 16, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain House, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Union High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain House High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
High School Football PRO

El Dorado Hills, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Turlock High School football team will have a game with Oak Ridge High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
TURLOCK, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin runs out of gas against No. 1 seed Manteca in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal

MANTECA 34, ROCKLIN 28 Rocklin 7 14 7 0 – 28 Manteca 7 6 6 15 – 34 Manteca – Alijah Cota 7 run (Matt Kong kick) Rocklin – Mason Silva 13 run (Logan Pandis kick) Rocklin – Elias Brown 1 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 6 run (kick failed) Rocklin – Brown 46 pass from Joey Roberts (Pandis kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 2 run (pass failed) Rocklin – Brown 42 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 4 pass from Hudson Wyatt (Kong kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 44 run (Cota run)
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two

FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91

The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
DELHI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig

Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
RIPON, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Stockton, CA

Stockton, a city nestled beside the San Joaquin River, is the county seat of San Joaquin County. To recognize Commodore Robert F. Stockton, who had successfully seized California for the USA in 1846, the city's name was changed to Stockton in 1850, making it the first city in the United States not named after Spanish or American Indian words.
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Pirates of the Caribbean type shotgun seized, one arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A Pirates of the Caribbean-style short-barrel shotgun was seized during a burglary investigation where one man was arrested in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Lafayette St. early Friday morning. There was no Jack Sparrow here but 30-year-old Jason...
STOCKTON, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
