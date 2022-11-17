Riverbank, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Union High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain House High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Turlock High School football team will have a game with Oak Ridge High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
RIO VISTA -- Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR-12 due to a malfunction with the Rio Vista bridge.Caltrans says that eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-12 are blocked due to the bridge not operating.No estimated time of reopening has been given, and Caltrans is advising motorists to take alternate routes.
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600.
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager from Northern California that recently graduated high school is leading in the election to a seat on the Fairfield-Suisun School Board, possibly making history. Jack Flynn, 18, is leading in the election for trustee for Area 5 of the school board. According to a news release from his […]
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Thanksgiving approaches, inflation is hiking food prices across the country – to help, a Northern California church gave away groceries for 1,000 local families. Hundreds of cars lined the Oasis Church parking lot Saturday morning, many of which arrived before sunrise. Each car represented...
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Stockton, a city nestled beside the San Joaquin River, is the county seat of San Joaquin County. To recognize Commodore Robert F. Stockton, who had successfully seized California for the USA in 1846, the city's name was changed to Stockton in 1850, making it the first city in the United States not named after Spanish or American Indian words.
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A Pirates of the Caribbean-style short-barrel shotgun was seized during a burglary investigation where one man was arrested in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Lafayette St. early Friday morning. There was no Jack Sparrow here but 30-year-old Jason...
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
Comments / 0