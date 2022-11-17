ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Grace High School football team will have a game with Oakley High School on November 17, 2022, 16:30:00.

Grace High School
Oakley High School
November 17, 2022
16:30:00
2022 IHSAA 1A-DI Football Championship

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory suspended for final game of season

Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory, who was arrested the night of Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, has been suspended for ISU's final game of the season Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Idaho, according to an ISU spokesman. Pocatello police could not collect a valid Breathalyzer sample when they arrested Guillory, which is why they obtained a warrant for a blood test to determine if Guillory's blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit of 0.08%. ISU had decided that until the...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline rolls to third straight 4A title (updated)

POCATELLO — As the celebration continued near midfield at Holt Arena, Skyline’s Kenyon Sadiq took time to soak up the moment. The state’s top recruit already had his future plans wrapped up after committing to the University of Oregon prior to the season, but for now, the night belonged to Skyline.
POCATELLO, ID
idahoednews.org

College of Idaho grad awarded Rhodes Scholarship

Pocatello resident Kaya Evans is Idaho’s most recent Rhodes Scholarship recipient — one of 32 Americans to receive the award this year. She sits among winners from Harvard, Yale, Columbia and other elite schools. The 23-year-old attended Pocatello’s Century High School, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in political...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge prevails over Blackfoot

Two of the area's top girls basketball programs faced each other Thursday night as both teams looked to make another run this season. This time, it was the Thunder Ridge Titans who prevailed over the Blackfoot Broncos 61-43. Thunder Ridge used its speed along with containing the Broncos’ high-low post-game...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted

BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Optimism found in latest boil order update

BLACKFOOT -- There was optimism found in Thursday's update from the city of Blackfoot on the city's boil order situation. A city news release said results from Wednesday's water samples were received and they were all clean. The boil advisory is still in effect and city officials say they are "cautiously optimistic about the samples we have submitted (Thursday). We will have results (Friday) afternoon."
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall

POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. "We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral," he said. "They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral." ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISU student, professor develop new microbial fuel cell system

POCATELLO –– A new system that aims to get the most out of microbes in terms of electricity generation and wastewater treatment has been developed by two researchers at Idaho State University. Recently, N. Evelin Paucar De La Cruz, a doctoral student in the Department of Civil and...
POCATELLO, ID
rmef.org

Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases

Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Popular Pocatello restaurant moving to a new location

POCATELLO — Butterburr’s Restaurant, a Pocatello dining mainstay, is moving about one-quarter mile away. The Butterburr’s Restaurant will be closing its doors in the coming weeks and opening ay a new, bigger, more accommodating building one block south. Manager Jessica Baker tells EastIdahoNews.com that the hope is to open the new location by Dec. 1.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bazaar in Downtown Pocatello to offer locally made Christmas crafts

POCATELLO — A business in Downtown Pocatello is hosting a Christmas craft fair featuring more than 40 local vendors. The Valentine, a wedding shop and venue, will play host to the Christmas Creators Market Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. “It’s, pretty much, a local fair, where people...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'FLAGSHIP FAB': LA Semiconductor intends to bring headquarters to Pocatello

POCATELLO — The new owners of the onsemi plant on the city’s east side are charging forward with plans they believe will solidify the company as a premiere place to work in the Gate City for decades to come. The onsemi (known formerly as ON Semiconductor) manufacturing plant has been purchased by the Ohio-based company LA Semiconductor. President and Chief Executive Officer for LA Semiconductor, Mike Ward, says the company will run the fabrication plant as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, and has already inked...
POCATELLO, ID
