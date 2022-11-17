ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi.

The San Benito High School football team will have a game with William H Taft High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

San Benito High School
William H Taft High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

The Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville football team will have a game with Victoria West High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville
Victoria West High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

Victoria, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Calallen High School football team will have a game with Davenport High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travelawaits.com

12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town

The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Development of Electro-Fuels Processing Plant in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement with Net Zero Carbon One, LLC in the total amount not to exceed $500,000 for the development of an electro-fuels processing plant located near 5238 Union Street. The company will invest $25 million in construction and create...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown

Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime. One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
