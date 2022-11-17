Childress, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
