ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The DeSoto High School football team will have a game with Rockwall-Heath High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

DeSoto High School
Rockwall-Heath High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Twice as nice: Special teams, defense pave way for Lewisville’s victory against Arlington Martin

DALLAS – Watching film on Arlington Martin’s dynamic play-making ability on special teams made for some sleepless nights for Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle. “It kept me up at night,” he said. “It made us work so long on the weekend. It was a lot, and our kids didn’t look good on Monday and looked a little better Tuesday and finally looked good on Wednesday to where we could get on the bus and drive here and perform well.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two

The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Reedy rallies in thrilling fashion, tops Lancaster in OT

IRVING — Frisco Reedy is on to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs after topping Lancaster in thrilling fashion Friday at Irving's Joy & Ralph Ellis Stadium, 30-27, in overtime. Reedy erased a 21-0 deficit without scoring an offensive touchdown and didn't secure its first...
LANCASTER, TX
WFAA

XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Principal credited with 'climate and culture' changes that lead to turnaround

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class.  The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers.  "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars.  Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space

The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens

The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus

An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
ARLINGTON, TX
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy