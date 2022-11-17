ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Agawam High School football team will have a game with West Springfield High School on November 17, 2022, 13:00:00.

Agawam High School
West Springfield High School
November 17, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Wilton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southington High School football team will have a game with Wilton High School on November 19, 2022, 07:30:00.
WILTON, CT
realcombatmedia.com

“SPRINGFIELD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (November 18, 2022) – The official weigh in for tomorrow night’s “Springfield Championship Boxing” pro-am card, promoted by Granite Chin Promotions, was held today for the professional fighters. Amateurs will weigh in tomorrow. The action will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com from Mass Mutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Jewish Community Center temporarily closed after electrical fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire at the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the sauna. According to Springfield Jewish Community Center officials, the fire impacted the pool area, women’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
MONSON, MA
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner

The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Fire damages Springfield Jewish Community Center

An apparent electrical fire that started in the sauna area of the Jewish Community Center at 1160 Dickinson St., caused damage to the pool and locker rooms areas of the center Friday evening, Springfield fire officials said. Springfield firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at about...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
