ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

West Haven, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Fairfield Prep High School football team will have a game with West Haven High School on November 17, 2022, 14:15:00.

Fairfield Prep High School
West Haven High School
November 17, 2022
14:15:00
Freshman Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Yale beats Harvard to win The Game, Ivy League championship

BOSTON — Nolan Grooms fired five yards to Jackson Hawes with 6:29 left in the game to lift Yale to a 19-14 win over Harvard on Saturday in the 138th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in college football. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship in the process after...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

South Quad project receives preliminary approval from Hamden PZC

The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Nov. 15, to approve Quinnipiac University’s application to rezone the Mount Carmel campus as a planning and development district as university officials prepare the South Quad project proposals for final approval. PDD zones are designed to “encourage and accommodate unique and...
HAMDEN, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Youth Center re-opens

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run

Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
GUILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

State Rep. Rochelle To Hold Office Hours At Valley Diner In Derby

DERBY — State Representative Kara Rochelle (D – Ansonia, Derby) will hold an in-person Community Coffee Event on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the back room of the Valley Diner, 636 New Haven Ave, Derby. There will be an additional session next...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 in Stamford closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Eversource and U-I want you to pay double proposing major rate increases. Chief investigative reported Sam Smink breaks down why energy costs are rising for both Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool...
STAMFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed after multi-vehicle crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy