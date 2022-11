Holiday on the Lake in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel is happening December 3, 2022. The fun begins at 2:30PM with the new and exciting Christmas Village sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Christmas Village will feature vendors, food, children’s crafts and cookies and milk with Santa! Taste of Carmel begins at 4pm along with wagon and trolley rides around the hamlet.

CARMEL HAMLET, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO