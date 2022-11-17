ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

Redding, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Weston High School football team will have a game with Joel Barlow High School on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.

Weston High School
Joel Barlow High School
November 17, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manestreetmirror.com

A Behind-The-Scenes of the Foran Football Team

The rush of the cold air and bright lights are shining down as the Foran defense is lining up, faced by Guilford’s offense. The tension is high with 17 seconds on the clock and both sides are relentless. The crowd is holding their breath as the timer ticks down painstakingly slow, where seconds are like hours. When the announcers declare a Foran victory, the audience goes wild as the team runs to the student section cheering and the night is filled with the beaming faces of each player. It’s possible to say that this season has been won on pure talent or sheer luck, but the players tell a different story.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp

TRUMBULL — By the 2023-24 school year, the schedule at Trumbull High School could look radically different, with longer class periods, more time for electives and a variety of other changes. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Jonathan Costa, assistant executive director of EdAdvance, one of Connecticut's six Regional...
TRUMBULL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Lays Groundwork for Remote Learning, and “Twilight School”

STAMFORD — Virtual learning could soon become a reality for some Stamford high schoolers as the district looks to create alternative options for students who struggle with a traditional schedule or learning model of high school. At a meeting of the district’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week, Matt Laskowski, principal of Rippowam Middle School, […]
STAMFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon High School Alum Receives Full-Ride Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

An alum of a high school in Westchester County has received a full-ride college scholarship in the name of deceased actor Chadwick Boseman. Jayleen Seeburg, who graduated from Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts in 2022, has received the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will cover her four years of schooling at Howard University in Washington, DC, according to the high school.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Serious I-95 crash in Stamford shuts down highway for 5 hours

A serious crash on I-95 closed a portion of the southbound side of the highway for about five hours during the morning commute. State police say there was a head-on crash near Exit 8 in Stamford around 2:30 a.m. Police say a driver was going in the wrong direction at...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run

Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
GUILFORD, CT
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy