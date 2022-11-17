Redding, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The rush of the cold air and bright lights are shining down as the Foran defense is lining up, faced by Guilford’s offense. The tension is high with 17 seconds on the clock and both sides are relentless. The crowd is holding their breath as the timer ticks down painstakingly slow, where seconds are like hours. When the announcers declare a Foran victory, the audience goes wild as the team runs to the student section cheering and the night is filled with the beaming faces of each player. It’s possible to say that this season has been won on pure talent or sheer luck, but the players tell a different story.

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO