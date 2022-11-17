ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ganado, TX

Ganado, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Thorndale High School football team will have a game with Ganado High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

Thorndale High School
Ganado High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Area playoffs

AUSTIN, Texas - The second round of playoffs is now over, so which Central Texas teams advanced to the next round?. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 area playoffs. AREA PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS. Last-second field goal lifts Lake...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Elgin Courier

$1 million scratch-off bought in Elgin

Someone hit the jackpot in Elgin. An Austin resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “Money.” The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store, 18810 U.S. 290 E. and Building 2-201 in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
ELGIN, TX
iheart.com

3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes

Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Local breeder opens state-of-the-art AquaPlus Equine Center

Equine reproduction and conditioning specialist Kim Chandler recently outgrew her one-person operation in Sweet Home and opted to manage the state-of-the-art AquaPlus Equine Center in Victoria. Chandler invites guests and their horses to check out the facility and services on Saturday for the Grand Re-Opening of the AquaPlus Equine Center...
VICTORIA, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE

The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
BRENHAM, TX
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
ABOUT

High school football game info.

