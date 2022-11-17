Ganado, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO