Jourdanton, TX

Jourdanton, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Bishop High School football team will have a game with Navarro High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bishop High School
Navarro High School
November 17, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

247Sports

UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022

UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
KSAT 12

Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texaslifestylemag.com

Visit Seguin for Friendly Streets and Comfort Eats

If you’re in need of a relaxing weekend away, Seguin has all the small-town Texas charm you’re looking for. With its walkable downtown, line-worthy barbecue, and gloriously green Guadalupe River, Seguin is a low-key destination that’s a mere 40 minutes from San Antonio or an hour’s drive from Austin.
SEGUIN, TX
