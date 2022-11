The Dover-Sherborn High School Raiders varsity football team defeated the Hudson High School Hawks by the score of 20-7 in the second round of the MIAA Division 5 playoffs last Friday night at the Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Massachusetts. The game was played in a driving rain that lasted throughout the contest, but despite the slippery conditions, DS put up 20 points in the second quarter and held Hudson scoreless in the second half to prevail and advance to the third round of the playoffs. With the win, the Raiders remained perfect on the season and pushed their record to 10-0.

