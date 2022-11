Early Thursday morning, Nov 17, 2022, at about 12:10 am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a wrong way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. The wrong way vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, continued eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head on into a Ford Flex traveling in the westbound lanes of Hwy 4, west of Loveridge Road. Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest within the westbound lanes.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO