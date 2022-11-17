Oneida, November 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

(25 News Now) - Three area high school football teams are gearing up for state semifinal matchups on Saturday afternoon. In Class 5A, Peoria High looks to get back to the state title game for the first time since their state championship win. The Lions host state powerhouse Morris at 2 p.m. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley is back in the state semis for the second straight year. The Vikings head south to take on Maroa-Forsyth at 1 p.m. And in Class 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington is also making their second consecutive appearance in the Final Four. The Mustangs are set to host Camp Point Central with a spot in next weekend’s state title game on the line.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO