40 best Black Friday deals LIVE 2022 — $15 Echo Dot, $79 Chromebook and more

Black Friday itself is coming in less than a week (November 25), but the Black Friday deals are already here, with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all slicing the prices on a whole range of products.

So the entire Tom's Guide team is here to hand-pick the best Black Friday deals you can get ahead of the holiday. There are plenty of great deals you can get today. The Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8, for instance, is just $349 at Amazon and Walmart, which is its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, budget TVs can be had for as little as $79. Premium QLED and OLED sets are also undergoing epic price drops. Meanwhile, the rarely-discounted Meta Quest 2 is on sale and both the 2021 and 2022 entry-level iPads are now at their lowest prices.

That said, there are some "deals" we think you should pass or wait on. So we're curating the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now from all major retailers. From Editor's Choice TVs to our favorite small kitchen appliances, here's what we recommend you buy now before Thanksgiving.

Best early Black Friday deals now

If you were to ask me what's the best deal I've seen so far this month — I would point you to this Echo Dot deal at Amazon. I know what you're thinking — not another Echo Dot deal. But hear me out.

For select Prime members only, Amazon is offering its 3rd-gen Echo Dot for just $0.99 via coupon code "PRIMEANNIV". That's just an insane price. However, there are some caveats worth calling out. First, you have to log into your Prime account to see if you're eligible for this deal. Amazon states that you must have either 1)received an email from Amazon about the promotion or 2)seen display adverts on Amazon.com to qualify.

Personally, I didn't receive an e-mail nor did I see any adverts. I just logged into my account, saw the Echo Dot at list price for $39, applied the coupon during checkout, and voila! It worked. Even if you already have an Echo Dot — this is deal lets you add Alexa to any other room in your house. Heads up! The deal is valid through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

If there's one thing every Black Friday sale has — it's TV deals. I've always said that you can find good TV deals anytime of the year (Super Bowl season, Labor Day, etc). However, November/December offer the absolute lowest prices. For instance, right now you can get the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV for just $579. That's $270 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this set. It's part of Samsung's entry-level Crystal lineup, but you get HDR10 Plus support, Alexa/Google Assistant/Smart Things compatibility, and Samsung's Tizen OS. Chances are you won't see any other Samsung TVs in this size range at this price.

Yes, they're Apple's entry-level buds, but the 2nd-gen AirPods are still an solid pair of wireless earbuds. Currently, Amazon has them on sale for just $89. It's a great price, though keep in mind they were briefly on sale for $79 during the October Prime Day event. Does that mean they'll hit that price point again in the coming days? Possibly. But even at $89 — they're a steal and great for everyday use. They use Apple's H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They also feature hands-free Siri. That's right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch Apple's digital assistant.

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. It's stylish, powerful, and can be used for just about any task. Deals on this laptop are very common, but this deal is one I personally like. It's not the cheapest price, but it offers one of the better spec sheets. For $999, you get a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's the kind of spec sheet you can sink your teeth into! If that's too rich for your blood, Dell has another configuration on sale from $749 . The only differences are that the cheaper system comes with 8GB of RAM (instead of 16GB) and you also get a Core i5-1230U CPU (instead of the Core i7). They're both great deals — it just comes down to what you plan to do with your laptop. (Personally, the 16GB of RAM makes your rig a little more futureproof).

I've seen cheap coffee machines before, but this one is breaking records. Walmart has the Keurig K-Express on sale for $34.99. It's a great deal for the casual coffee drinker who doesn't want the fuss of buying/grinding coffee beans. (This model relies on K-pods). As of this writing, only the Black model is on sale for $34.99 — all other models are $55.

Apple Store Black Friday: up to a $250 gift card w/ select devices

G'morning, everyone! Deals editor Louis here back for another day of deals. Let's start with today's biggest news. The Apple Store has officially announced its Black Friday sale for 2022. It's the only annual sale that Apple offers and many people wait for it all year. However, I always tell people to skip it. Why? Because all Apple is doing is bundling an Apple gift card with select devices. That forces you to go back to Apple and spend more money.

For example, you'll get up to a $50 Apple gift card with select iPhones (older Iphone 13 and SE models only), up to a $75 Apple gift card with select AirPods, up to a $50 Apple gift card with the Apple Watch SE, up to a $50 Apple gift card with select iPads, up to a $250 Apple gift card with select Macs, up to a $50 Apple gift card with select accessories, or up to a $50 Apple gift card with select Beats headphones.

If you're looking for a dollar-off discount — you're much better off shopping at Amazon or Best Buy. These retailers are taking up to $400 off select Apple devices right now, which beats even the biggest $250 gift card that Apple is offering. Check out our mini roundup of the 10 best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now.

When it comes to Apple gear — I'm deep into the Apple ecosystem. I'm typing this on my 5K iMac, while wearing my Apple Watch 8, and while listening to Apple Music. (With my iPhone 3 Pro by my side). So since we're talking about Apple. Here are some of my favorite Apple deals you can get right now. That said — the one item that's not on sale right now and I'm hoping goes on sale soon is the iMac M1. Deals on that all-in-one are VERY rare. I'll give a shout if/when I see a noteworthy discount.

AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. (It's just $10 shy of their all-time price low). These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Walmart offers the same price .

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review , we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the lowest price ever for this watch. Walmart offers the same price .

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its M1 chip. This laptop also lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has this MacBook Air on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the comfy Magic Keyboard.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review , we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's just a shame that only the Space Gray version is currently seeing the full discount.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

$1,000 off! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review , we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package. Even more so now that it's on sale for the first time ever.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Who's in the market for a crazy cheap tablet? Amazon's new 2022 Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale at its lowest price ever. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review , we called it a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. There is a big caveat though. As you can imagine, it's performance isn't all that. At times we found it borderline sluggish. Plus, it's 7-inch 1024x600 resolution screen isn't all that sharp or bright. However, as far as budget tablets go — this is as cheap as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

There's a lot of really good deals today. And there's also a lot of first time discounts on recently launch kit. For example, Amazon has the new Google Pixel Watch on sale for $299. The watch debuted in October at the last Google event. In our Google Pixel Watch review , we said its good looks, smart software, and its Fitbit-based fitness tracking features make it a strong first-gen device. If you have an Android phone or not a fan of the Apple Watch — this is a solid pick.

Outside of Apple gear and TVs, mattresses tend to see some amazing deals during Black Friday. In fact, many people (myself included) wait specifically for Black Friday mattress deals to make any purchases for their bedroom. Here's an example. Right now Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide. This started off as a flash sale earlier this month, but the deal has been extended. I'm flagging this because it's the best discount we've seen from the brand and Nectar also makes the best mattress we've tested — especially if you're on a budget. Check out our Nectar mattress review for our full thoughts on the mattress.

If you're not familiar with the name, you can rest assured that the Yosuda Indoor Bike is one of the best exercise bikes on the market. We named it the best bike under $500 and we liked it because it's reasonably priced and offers a solid construction/design. It doesn't offer any fancy bells and whistles like other pricier bikes, but it does a solid job of providing the essentials. Amazon has it on sale for just $279 and you can click the digital on-page coupon to knock the price down further to just $229. Check out our Yosuda Indoor Bike review for our full thoughts on the bike.

The season for cheap laptops/Chromebooks is here and Walmart is leading the charge with prices as low as $79. I personally wouldn't recommend making a $79 laptop your main machine. However, if you're looking for a laptop for a child or if you want a secondary machine that you can keep on your coffee table for basic internet-based tasks — then this machine can fit the bill. It features an 11.6-inch LCD (1366 x 768), AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC.

I used to think that the type of pillows you use in bed really don't matter. Then a year ago I purchased the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillows. I was dead wrong! I loooove these pillows. I like a somewhat medium-firm pillow and that's exactly what these pillows provide. I also like them because they're adjustable. So if you want a softer pillow, you can just remove some of the "Tempur materials" inside to make them softer. As part of its current sale, you can get 2 Tempur-Cloud Pillows for $99 ($39 off). All of Tempur-Pedic's pillows are on sale , but these are the ones I own and recommend.

Amazon 65" Omni QLED Fire TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni QLED TV is on sale. Even better — it's $50 cheaper than it was last week! The TV was just announced last month , but Amazon is already slashing its price. Right now only the 65-inch model is on sale for $549 ($250 off). The 75-inch model is at full/regular price. The big deal with the new Omni TV is that it now sports a quantum dot filter that makes this a QLED TV rather than the LED-LCD model released by Amazon in 2021.Using QLED should give the Omni Series a wider color gamut and a nice uptick in brightness/contrast. We've yet to test the TV, but will have a review soon. In the meantime, this is a solid deal for a QLED of this size.

Good Morning! Welcome back to Tom's Guide's Black Friday live blog, lets jump straight into the discounts with a big saving on one of the best PS5 games out there. Right now, Demon's Souls is on sale for just $29 at Amazon — that's a $40 saving.

If you've been hooked on Elden Ring this year, then Demon's Souls is the perfect follow up . After all, it is the very first Soulsborne game. Originally released for the PS3 in 2009, this from-the-ground-up remake for the PS5 brings the game up to modern day standards. But the original brutally difficult challenge remains a constant and all the same terrifying bosses are still here (and looking better than ever). If you enjoy challenging games, then Demon's Souls is a must-play, and at $40 off now is the ideal time to visit Boletaria — just be prepared to die, a lot.

Happy Friday, all! So Black Friday is officially a week away. But in my eyes — it might as well be Black Friday now. There's a ton of good deals out there, which I don't think will get that much cheaper next week. That said, there are some things that aren't on sale yet (I'm hoping those deals launch next week). Ok, so what's the hottest deal today. Well, it's one we saw earlier in the month.

Best Buy once again has the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $569. That's the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. There's a small catch though. This time, the deal is available for My Best Buy members only. It's free to join — all you have to basically do is setup an account with Best Buy. After you log into your account, then you'll see the sale price.

We just tested this TV and in our LG A2 OLED TV review we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio along with a slick and intuitive interface. We found it was ok for gaming though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. Our main recommendation is to buy this TV when it's on sale as its a solid value when discounted.

It's a great morning for iPad deals , folks! Amazon has the 2021 entry-level iPad on sale for $269 (lowest price of 2022), whereas B&H Photo has the new 2022 entry-level iPad on sale for $399 (lowest price of 2022).

Personally, I was a bit annoyed that Apple raised the price of the 2022 iPad by a whopping $120. That said, if you want new, big, and powerful — the 2022 tablet is the way to go. If you're looking for value — the 2021 tablet is right up your alley. It's not the flagship anymore, but Apple hasn't discontinued it, so it's still a safe buy and more than powerful enough for your daily needs. However, only B&H Photo has the 2022 model on sale. (Surprisingly, Amazon has yet to price match them).

If ever there were a day to become a My Best Buy member — today is it. Membership is free and members are getting some pretty sweet deals today. So in addition to that $569 OLED TV I mentioned earlier, My Best Buy members can also get this Hisense 40-inch 1080p LCD TV for just $99.99. Now, I normally wouldn't recommend a 1080p TV (4K is so cheap these days), but if you want a bedroom TV or just a spare TV and don't care so much about resolution, this is as cheap as they come.

Meta Quest 2 w/ 2 free games: was $399 now $349 @ Meta

Yes, they raised the price, but the Meta Quest 2 is still the best VR headset we've tested. For a limited time you can get a new one at a discounted price with two free games (Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) included. Normally, you'd just get Beat Saber for free. This deal gives you RE4 and also takes $50 off the regular MSRP. Meta is offering the 128GB model for $349 instead of $399, while the 256GB version is down to $429 from $499.

The PS5 ships with a single white DualSense controller, but the console supports up to four at the same time. If you've been thinking of buying an extra controller or two — now is the time as all colors are at their lowest price ever. Amazon has them on sale for $49. Best Buy offers the same price .

(Image credit: Future)

Google’s cheapest Pixel phone just got cheaper thanks to this early Black Friday deal. Right now Amazon has the unlocked Pixel 6a on sale for $299. In our Pixel 6a review , we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It comes with a powerful Tensor chipset (same chip in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ), a bright screen, and some fantastic photography abilities all in a tiny package. If you prefer Google current flagship, make sure to check out our Pixel 7 deals guide for today's best promos.

The Chromebook Duet is a nifty little 2-in-1. The original holds a spot in our list of the best Chromebooks and although we haven't reviewed these models yet, we have no qualms recommending them. The 10.1-inch is great if you want something super compact and portable, whereas the OLED model (the one I'd personally choose) gives you a slightly larger 13.3-inch 1080p OLED screen. What's cool about the Chromebook Duets is that they include the keyboard so you don't have to shell out more to get a full laptop experience. Heads up — the deal on the 10.1-inch model ends tonight.

If you have any four-legged friends on your shopping list, this deal is for you. We named the Casper Dog Bed the best dog bed overall. It features the same memory foam Capser uses for its traditional beds and we also like it because it has a removable cover, so you can wash it whenever it starts looking grimy. All sizes are on sale from $125 and support dogs up to 90 lbs. in weight.

Best Buy is killing it with these "member deals." So the gist of it is this — create a (free) My Best Buy account and you get access to these really amazing deals at Best Buy. Since it's the season for holiday baking, Best Buy has the KitchenAid Professional 5-Plus Series 5-Quart bowl-lift stand mixer on sale for $249. (You have to sign into your My Best Buy account to see this deal). This is one of the best stand mixers we've tested and an especially great price as this is our budget pick stand mixer.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,795 now $1,296 @ Amazon

One TV deal that I (Roland Moore-Colyer) would buy right now is this discounted LG C2 OLED . I have the LG C1 OLED, so don't need to upgrade yet, but if I didn't have it, I'd go for the C2, which builds on its excellent predecessor.

My pick would be the 55-inch version, which I think is the sweet spot for a small lounge. But people who want a desk-based TV could go for the 42-inch version, and those with bigger rooms can opt for the 65-inch model. So check out the deal boxes below.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $896 @ Walmart

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $896 @ Walmart

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now $100 cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut. Amazon offers the same price .

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,775 now $1,296 @ Amazon

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,775 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The 55-inch LG C2 OLED is great for people with small to medium lounges and those who want a great gaming TV. This Amazon discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price.

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,796 now $1,696 @ Amazon

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,796 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The 65-inch LG C2 OLED is great for people with larger lounges. Yet its big size doesn't compromise on picture quality of features, and with $100 sliced off an already discounted price, this is one TV deal to consider.

It's no secret that Black Friday deals give retailers a chance to clear out inventory, and you'll definitely benefit with this killer deal on one of the best noise cancelling headphones around. Right now you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $228, which is the cheapest price ever.

Yes, there's a newer model now in the Sony WH-1000XM5, but in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas."

We loved the excellent audio, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled). So we'd act fast on this deal.

Now this was a deal I was not expecting to see today: the new AirPods Pro 2 have been further discounted by Amazon . While they have been sliced in price, this deal puts them under $200, which is very attractive.

With improved noise cancellation over their predecessors and better battery life, as well as other audio tweaks, the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. And with $50 off, they are well worth snapping up today.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is one of the best running watches on the market, and one of the most impressive watches we’ve tested this year. There are three sizes and three different editions of the watch available. The cheapest watches this Black Friday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions.

Garmin has made some big changes to make their adventure watch bigger and better than ever — it has better solar charging, a touchscreen, and a flashlight. Although keep in mind, the standard edition misses out on solar charging capabilities.

At $599 the Garmin Fenix 7 is a lot cheaper than the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra and is straight $100 off its regular price of $699. This is good deal to grab if you are eyeing the latest Garmin Fenix edition.

Good Morning, and welcome back to the Tom's Guide Black Friday live blog! Today the focus turns to Walmart as the retailer will be dropping its third (and final) batch of early Black Friday deals at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members, and 7 p.m. ET for everybody.

We've also got a dedicated Walmart Black Friday live blog , but here's a deal from the retailer that we think deserves extra attention. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is on sale for $139 — that's a massive discount of $160. This is definitely an entry-level laptop but at this price it's an easy recommendation if affordability is your main concern.

Underneath the minimalistic grey shell you'll find a Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB SSD. This laptop also sports a 11.6-inch display and a full-sized keyboard that is comfortable to use during lengthy working or learning sessions.