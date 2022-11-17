ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Police in Mexico spot dog with human arm in its mouth

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jDcsLLs00

Police in southern Mexico said Wednesday they found a dismembered human body after spotting a dog trotting down the street with a human arm in its mouth.

It was the third time in the last month that canines have been seen in Mexico trotting off with human body parts.

Police in the southern state of Oaxaca said they responded to a call Wednesday morning about “a black dog that carried in its mouth a human arm.”

State prosecutors later said the discovery led them to find other parts of the dismembered body in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca city, the state capital.

The victim's cause of death and identity were not immediately known.

In late October, residents of a town in the north-central state of Zacatecas saw a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth. Police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.

In that case, the head and other body parts had been left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, alongside a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a stray dog made off with the corpse’s head.

A video posted on social media showed the dog trotting down a darkened street, holding the head by the neck in its jaws, apparently intending to take it to a safe place to eat it.

Zacatecas has been the scene of a bloody, extended turf war between local gangs backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels.

In early November, clandestine graves holding human remains were found in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, after neighbors reported to volunteer searchers that they had seen a dog with a human leg. State authorities did not confirm that.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mystery Death of American on Cabo Vacay Is Being Treated as a Homicide

After 25-year-old Shanquilla Robinson died while vacationing in Mexico last month, the friends who were with her blamed it on alcohol poisoning.But Mexican authorities told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the North Carolina hairdresser’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.The development also contradicts a previous statement by the U.S State Department that said the available evidence did not necessarily show proof that Robinson was murdered.“Initially, the investigation file was opened as a femicide,” the State Attorney General’s Office for the northwest Mexican state of Baja Sur said in an email, using the regional terminology for a certain...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Dog found with human head in its mouth — with cartel message nearby

Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.Officials in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an ATM booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday. The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a...
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
People

Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'

Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....
OKLAHOMA STATE
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
ABC News

ABC News

911K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy