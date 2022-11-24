ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuhrY_0jDcLA6c00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not everything can be closed on Thanksgiving — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down. And the following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.

Find the stores closed on Thanksgiving right here

Remember to be kind to all those working on the holiday, they have family to get to as well.

The spots open Thanksgiving are below. Hours can vary depending on where you live.

GROCERY STORES

Meijer : Local locations are going to be open for the holiday, but expect hours to be limited.

Whole Foods : Hours are limited, but they will at least be open part of the morning.

Locally, note that Heinen’s, Dave’s, Giant Eagle and Marc’s are closed on Thanksgiving.

DISCOUNT STORES

Big Lots : The discount store is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the holiday, offering early Black Friday deals, including 50% off many items.

Dollar General : Open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. at most Ohio locations (staffing dependent) on Thanksgiving, the place is offering Deal Days Thursday through Saturday.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar : Featuring Thanksgiving Day only sales , check your local stores for hours.

PHARMACIES

CVS : Don’t expect these stores to be open all day, but quick in-and-out morning trips should be OK.

Discount Drug Mart: Expect most locations to be open until 6 p.m., with more limited pharmacy hours.

Rite Aid : The Rite Aid is going to be open, but with limited hours.

Walgreens : Any 24-hour location is going to stay open the whole day, but stores with regular hours are going to be limited, just like all of the other pharmacies on this list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

default-avatar
jltor
10d ago

These stores are money hungry and don't care about their employees at all.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland church supplies 'hams and yams for fams'

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Ask Akron

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy