List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not everything can be closed on Thanksgiving — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down. And the following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.

Remember to be kind to all those working on the holiday, they have family to get to as well.

The spots open Thanksgiving are below. Hours can vary depending on where you live.

GROCERY STORES

Meijer : Local locations are going to be open for the holiday, but expect hours to be limited.

Whole Foods : Hours are limited, but they will at least be open part of the morning.

Locally, note that Heinen’s, Dave’s, Giant Eagle and Marc’s are closed on Thanksgiving.

DISCOUNT STORES

Big Lots : The discount store is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the holiday, offering early Black Friday deals, including 50% off many items.

Dollar General : Open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. at most Ohio locations (staffing dependent) on Thanksgiving, the place is offering Deal Days Thursday through Saturday.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar : Featuring Thanksgiving Day only sales , check your local stores for hours.

PHARMACIES

CVS : Don’t expect these stores to be open all day, but quick in-and-out morning trips should be OK.

Discount Drug Mart: Expect most locations to be open until 6 p.m., with more limited pharmacy hours.

Rite Aid : The Rite Aid is going to be open, but with limited hours.

Walgreens : Any 24-hour location is going to stay open the whole day, but stores with regular hours are going to be limited, just like all of the other pharmacies on this list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.